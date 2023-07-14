Fourth accused held in Bengaluru double-murder case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The owner of Gnet Broadband has been arrested in connection with the murder of Aironics Media Private Limited Managing Director Phanindra Subramanyam and Chief Executive Officer Vinu Kumar. After several hours of grilling, the police arrested Arun Kumar, the owner of Gnet Broadband, an internet service provider located on Bannerghatta Road. He was detained from the Kempegowda International Airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.

He is the fourth accused in the case, and the police are questioning him to ascertain his role in the murder conspiracy. He is also said to be associated with a national political party. Confirming the development on Thursday, DCP (North East) Laxmi Prasad said that accused no. 4, Arun Kumar, has been arrested and is being interrogated.

Meanwhile, the three others who have been arrested are in police custody for eight days. “The three arrested have been taken to police custody, after being produced before the court,” the DCP added.

The three others, identified as P Shabarish alais Felix alias Joker Felix (27), of Devarachikkanahalli on Bannerghatta Road; V Vinay Reddy (23), of Roopena Agrahara; and S Santosh alias Santhu (26), of Marenahalli, were arrested in Kunigal in the wee hours of Wednesday. It may be recalled that they allegedly murdered the two victims at Aironics’ office on 6th Cross, Pampa Extension, around 3.50 pm on Tuesday.

Gnet and Aironics are companies that provide broadband connections. Police suspect that Arun Kumar conspired with his employee, Felix, to execute the murder over alleged business rivalry. Both the victims were earlier working in Gnet, before starting their own internet firm in November last year.

Arun Kumar was reportedly frustrated after he suffered losses due to competition from his former employees. He was also reportedly angry since nearly 10 of his employees had joined Aironics. The Amruthahalli police have registered a case of murder (Sec 302), criminal conspiracy (Sec 120B), and another section of the IPC against him.



BENGALURU: The owner of Gnet Broadband has been arrested in connection with the murder of Aironics Media Private Limited Managing Director Phanindra Subramanyam and Chief Executive Officer Vinu Kumar. After several hours of grilling, the police arrested Arun Kumar, the owner of Gnet Broadband, an internet service provider located on Bannerghatta Road. He was detained from the Kempegowda International Airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. He is the fourth accused in the case, and the police are questioning him to ascertain his role in the murder conspiracy. He is also said to be associated with a national political party. Confirming the development on Thursday, DCP (North East) Laxmi Prasad said that accused no. 4, Arun Kumar, has been arrested and is being interrogated. Meanwhile, the three others who have been arrested are in police custody for eight days. “The three arrested have been taken to police custody, after being produced before the court,” the DCP added. The three others, identified as P Shabarish alais Felix alias Joker Felix (27), of Devarachikkanahalli on Bannerghatta Road; V Vinay Reddy (23), of Roopena Agrahara; and S Santosh alias Santhu (26), of Marenahalli, were arrested in Kunigal in the wee hours of Wednesday. It may be recalled that they allegedly murdered the two victims at Aironics’ office on 6th Cross, Pampa Extension, around 3.50 pm on Tuesday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Gnet and Aironics are companies that provide broadband connections. Police suspect that Arun Kumar conspired with his employee, Felix, to execute the murder over alleged business rivalry. Both the victims were earlier working in Gnet, before starting their own internet firm in November last year. Arun Kumar was reportedly frustrated after he suffered losses due to competition from his former employees. He was also reportedly angry since nearly 10 of his employees had joined Aironics. The Amruthahalli police have registered a case of murder (Sec 302), criminal conspiracy (Sec 120B), and another section of the IPC against him.