Hop-on train, hop-off auto, MetroMitra to solve last-mile worries of Bengalureans

BENGALURU: Following the success of their Namma Yatri app, Bengaluru autorickshaw drivers have now come up with MetroMitra, an app solely to help commuters hire autos to reach their homes or offices from metro stations.

The autos will operate on metre fare plus Rs 10 fixed charge to cover technology and trip pick-up costs. It is expected to go live from August 15.

“The Namma Metro network is expanding rapidly and it will soon cover the entire city. Hundreds of two- and four-wheelers can be seen parked near metro stations because there is no reliable first- and last-mile connectivity. The idea of MetroMitra originated to fill in this gap and boost the metro ridership,” Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) president D Rudramurthy told TNIE.

MetroMitra will be a seller app available on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform. Unlike Namma Yatri, commuters need not download the app separately, but can access it from multiple buyer apps like Paytm, Rudramurthy explained. The union has already held talks with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to enable customers to discover MetroMitra autos through BMRCL’s WhatsApp chatbot (81055 56677).

It will start on a pilot basis in areas like Jayanagar soon, and will most likely be launched completely from August 15, the union members said.

Meanwhile, Rudramurthy said the Namma Yatri app, which was launched in November last year, now has over 76,000 auto drivers and has catered to more than 13 vlakh commuters. “Namma Yatri has completed more than 47 lakh trips and earned more than Rs 71 crore,” he shared.

To a question on application of GST on Namma Yatri, Rudramurthy said they need not pay GST as they do not take any commission from drivers.

