Indian Concrete Institute-Bengaluru Centre hosts event construction tech

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Concrete Institute-Bengaluru Centre (ICI-BENC) is hosting its two-day biennial flagship event ‘Concrete Panorama Deminar (Demo and Webinar)-2023 on Thursday and Friday. This year’s theme is ‘Micro, Small, Medium and Large Construction Technologies and Innovations’.

As per the organisers, the event is a live demonstration platform for innovative technologies and methodologies that are reshaping the construction industry. Emerging trends such as building-as-a-product concept, specific construction methodologies for the MSML sector, advanced construction materials, and the importance of sustainability and compliance in modern construction are being discussed.

N Sivasailam, Administrative Member, Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal, Bengaluru, who inaugurated the event, traced his connection with the Indian Concrete Institute. He appreciated the contribution of civil engineers in the development of the country.

H R Girish, Chairman, ICI Bengaluru Centre, said the theme for this year’s event encapsulates the focus on diverse scale and scope of the construction industry.

“It’s a testament to the ICI-BENC’s commitment to fostering innovation and promoting the latest technological advancements across all levels of construction”.

The organisers stated that the event is a melting pot of ideas and innovations. It brings together industry professionals, researchers, academicians and enthusiasts from across the globe to explore and discuss these advancements.

