Miscreants kill woman, kidnap five-year-old daughter in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old married woman was murdered by unidentified assailants at her house in Doddaballapura Rural police station limits, on Wednesday night. The accused also reportedly kidnapped the victim’s five-year-old daughter.

The incident came to light when her lover returned home and found the victim lying dead, bleeding profusely.

The accused is said to have smashed her head with a blunt weapon. Police suspect the accused was known to the victim.

The woman, identified as Bharathi, a resident of Koluru village on the outskirts of the city, had deserted her husband and was staying with her lover and daughter. Her lover, who returned home at night, found the child missing and searched for her in the vicinity but could not find her. He immediately informed the police.

Police suspect the accused had kidnapped the girl, and are checking CCTV footage in the vicinity to get clues about the accused. The victim’s body was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.

