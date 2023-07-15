Home Cities Bengaluru

Breath of fresh air 

As a trained pharmacist, spirituality didn’t appeal to his sense of logic. But to his surprise, Manker came out of the discourse as a changed man.

Published: 15th July 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Praveen Manker

Praveen Manker

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  When Praveen Manker, founder-trustee of the Pratibimb Charitable Trust, an NPO that offers self-improvement courses, attended a seven-day spiritual discourse by Swami Chinmayananda in the late ’80s, it was purely for ‘fun’.

As a trained pharmacist, spirituality didn’t appeal to his sense of logic. But to his surprise, Manker came out of the discourse as a changed man. “I was taken aback when I heard the talk by the Swami, he was talking pure science, exploring scientific concepts by Einstein, Newton, among others with the backdrop of the Bhagavad Gita and the Upanishads,” says the Mumbaikar, who was in Bengaluru on Friday for the ongoing Life & Breath Camp, at Bowring Institute. 

At the camp, participants are learning a course, originally developed over a thousand years ago, that can improve their well-being through meditation and breathing exercises. “The course was originally developed at Nalanda University by Guru Padmasambhava.

He later fled to Tibet, having anticipated the university’s destruction. The course was later discovered by a Britisher in Tibet, who then took it to the US. A gentleman from Mumbai brought it to India in the 1970s, and I learnt it from one of the many offshoots of the original organisations,” the 67-year-old explains.  

Manker believes the ideal audience for the course are those between the ages of 10 and 18. “Today, the stress levels of children are very high. They are struggling with mental health issues. This course can help youngsters live a better life,” he adds.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratibimb Charitable Trust

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp