Drunk man kills wife with hammer in Karnataka, escapes  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old man is on the run after killing his wife at their house in Kamakshipalya police station limits on Thursday night. The incident came to light after the victim’s son returned home from work. The accused is said to have been addicted to alcohol and would constantly fight with his wife over trivial issues.

The victim, Chikkathayamma, is a resident of Gurupriya Colony. Her husband Nagarathnam, a security guard, used a hammer to kill her. Their son Raju had gone out on work at the time of the incident. The accused, who returned home around 8pm, started fighting with his wife. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Karthik, a distant relative, called Raju and informed him that his parents were fighting. When Raju returned home at night, he saw his mother sitting on the sofa, bleeding profusely. She was already dead. The accused is said to have escaped to Tamil Nadu. Raju filed a complaint against his father in Kamakshipalya police station. Investigations are on.

Man, son killed in accident

A 43-year-old man and his 17-year-old son have died in a hit-and-run incident on the Hosur Main Road in the outskirts of the city on Friday. The two-wheeler on which the duo were travelling was rear-ended by a tipper lorry, killing both on the spot.

The victims, identified as Manjappa and his son Manoj, were residents of Hebbagodi. The incident happened at 8.15 am near the Guestline Hotel, when the victims were going towards Hosur. Manjappa was working as a field officer in a private firm, while his son was a PU student. Manjappa was riding the bike while his son was riding pillion. The accused fled the scene after the accident.

