Home Cities Bengaluru

Drunk man kills wife with hammer in Karnataka, escapes  

Karthik, a distant relative, called Raju and informed him that his parents were fighting.

Published: 15th July 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 46-year-old man is on the run after killing his wife at their house in Kamakshipalya police station limits on Thursday night. The incident came to light after the victim’s son returned home from work. The accused is said to have been addicted to alcohol and would constantly fight with his wife over trivial issues.

The victim, Chikkathayamma, is a resident of Gurupriya Colony. Her husband Nagarathnam, a security guard, used a hammer to kill her. Their son Raju had gone out on work at the time of the incident. The accused, who returned home around 8pm, started fighting with his wife. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. 

Karthik, a distant relative, called Raju and informed him that his parents were fighting. When Raju returned home at night, he saw his mother sitting on the sofa, bleeding profusely. She was already dead. The accused is said to have escaped to Tamil Nadu. Raju filed a complaint against his father in Kamakshipalya police station. Investigations are on.

Man, son killed in accident
A 43-year-old man and his 17-year-old son have died in a hit-and-run incident on the Hosur Main Road in the outskirts of the city on Friday. The two-wheeler on which the duo were travelling was rear-ended by a tipper lorry, killing both on the spot. 

The victims, identified as Manjappa and his son Manoj, were residents of Hebbagodi. The incident happened at  8.15 am near the Guestline Hotel, when the victims were going towards Hosur. Manjappa was working as a field officer in a private firm, while his son was a PU student. Manjappa was riding the bike while his son was riding pillion. The accused fled the scene after the accident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Drunk man kills wife with hammer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp