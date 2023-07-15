Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar goes underground, inspects metro tunnels

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the false start on Thursday when BMRCL officials were left waiting for hours for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to show up, the Bengaluru Development Minister visited both the Lakkasandra and MG Road underground Metro stations late on Friday afternoon. Both figure in the 13.76 km underground section from Dairy Circle to Nagawara, which has 12 stations, which is a part of the Reach-6 line from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.

A Metro official said Shivakumar spent an hour at the Lakkasandra Metro station. “The minister first walked through the tunnel. He was very interested in understanding all aspects of the tunnelling process and learning about our challenges. He later visited the station building too.”

The minister then took the road route up to the MG Road underground Metro station and went to the tunnel and the station’s concourse area. Later, in a media interaction, he was very appreciative of the challenges faced in building the underground network, the official added.

An official release said the underground section will be completed in March 2025. It is divided into four packages. Of these, RT-02 (4,423 metres) has been fully completed while RT-01 (5,346 metres) is 80% complete, RT-03 (4,847 m) 98% and RT-04 (6,375 m) is 54% complete, it said.

