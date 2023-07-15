Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar goes underground, inspects metro tunnels

The minister then took the road route up to the MG Road underground Metro station and went to the tunnel and the station’s concourse area.

Published: 15th July 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inspects the tunnel at Lakkasandra Metro station on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After the false start on Thursday when BMRCL officials were left waiting for hours for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to show up, the Bengaluru Development Minister visited both the Lakkasandra and MG Road underground Metro stations late on Friday afternoon. Both figure in the 13.76 km underground section from Dairy Circle to Nagawara, which has 12 stations, which is a part of the Reach-6 line from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.

A Metro official said Shivakumar spent an hour at the Lakkasandra Metro station. “The minister first walked through the tunnel. He was very interested in understanding all aspects of the tunnelling process and learning about our challenges. He later visited the station building too.”

The minister then took the road route up to the MG Road underground Metro station and went to the tunnel and the station’s concourse area. Later, in a media interaction, he was very appreciative of the challenges faced in building the underground network, the official added.

An official release said the underground section will be completed in March 2025. It is divided into four packages. Of these, RT-02 (4,423 metres) has been fully completed while RT-01 (5,346 metres) is 80% complete, RT-03 (4,847 m) 98% and RT-04 (6,375 m) is 54% complete, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMRCL DK Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp