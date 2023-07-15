Rainwater harvesting in only 1.9 lakh buildings in Bengaluru

Puran Choudhary By

BENGALURU: In 2021, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) passed an Amendment Bill, making it mandatory for buildings built on sites measuring 60×40 feet and more to harvest and utilise rainwater for internal purposes. However, to date, only 1,93,186 residential and commercial buildings have installed rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems in Bengaluru. Citizens thinking of it as an additional cost and unavailability of government subsidy have made RWH installation unappealing.

BWSSB officials said that as many as 39,146 entities have not installed RWH systems as per law and the owners have been penalised. Also, some owners and housing societies have installed only the basic, unscientific systems to avoid hefty fines, say those involved in installing RWH systems.

Anoop Vayath, proprietor, TerraGreen, told TNIE, “The conversion rate of inquiries is very low. Only when it comes to the extreme do we see people investing in RWH. One of the major reasons is that housing societies don’t want to shell out Rs 5-10 lakh or small house owners Rs 30,000 for such systems, as they don’t see it as a long-term investment, but only as a huge expense.”

Since the Act came into existence, a total fine of Rs 1,95,31,000 has been collected in the city. The department said that the focus was more on older buildings as the newer ones had to implement it. BWSSB Chief Engineer Suresh said, “We have formed different teams to go around areas and check whether individual residences have RWH.”

Experts accused BWSSB of only fining single house owners and not housing societies. “Many have installed hoax RHW systems where the pipe from the terrace is placed in the ground but the wells are not getting recharged, different layers of soil are not put in the underground pit so the effort is unfruitful and unscientific,” said Srinivas Ravidran of the Centre for Sustainable Development.

Chitravina N Ravikiran, CEO, Planet Symphony -- an environment advocacy group, said, “Citizens can be given tax exemption or tax deduction calling it environment incentives and encouraging the public to invest in RWH systems. We need more awareness on the long-term impact of RWH. ”

BWSSB had constructed Sir M Visvesvaraya Rain Water Harvesting Theme Park at Jayanagar 5th Block in 2011. Officials said school and college students visit regularly and they are given demos as to how RWHs function and their advantages. Civil societies are also invited to install RWH units in their residential areas. The theme park so far has organised 88 sessions. “We need more awareness programmes. Not many are aware despite the fines.” an official said.

