Serving to win   

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Grass is always greener on the other side, except when you’re playing at Wimbledon. Presently, the 2023 rendition of the major has come to its final stage with the men’s semi-finals kicking in on July 14. Reigning champion Novak Djokovic (36) played eighth seed Jannik Sinner (21) while the youngest world number 1 ever, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (20), took his chances against third seed Daniil Medvedev (27).

“At the press conference after the quarter-finals, Djokovic specifically ended by saying something along the lines of ‘I still have it (the way to win). They (the younger players) don’t have it yet’. In his gut, he still believes the ‘kids’ are not ready to take over just yet. So from a mentality perspective, Djokovic is still very clear and firm about his game. It will be very tough to take him down,” says Deeraj Shetty, city-based wealth manager and former tennis player.

Among the younger players, professional tennis player Sharmada Balu feels Alcaraz is the most likely winner. “I’m a fan of Alcaraz. He comprises the best of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, something we have never seen,” says Balu.

Agreeing with Balu is Zeeshan Ali, tennis coach and former player who had won the gold medal for India at at the 1994 Asian Games, who shares, “Alcaraz is definitely the future of tennis. He is fun to watch. He sends out good vibes on court and people like that. He, Medvedev and Sinner have all got the game to beat Djokovic, but to do that in a Slam is going to be tough. His experience of playing Grand Slam semis or finals separates Djokovic from the rest. They have to play incredibly and Djokovic needs to have a bad day for them to win.”

On the Indian front, Rohan Bopanna (43) exited the tournament after losing the men’s doubles semifinal on July 13. Arjun Gautham, mental skills coach for athletes and former tennis player, says Bopanna’s influence in the circuit is immense. “With how Rohan’s knee is currently, to even reach Wimbledon semis is itself an admirable feat. The community of doubles in tennis in India has altered a lot. After Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, Rohan has actually been able to crack it over. The younger players all now believe in reaching Slam semis or finals and Rohan is greatly responsible for that change,” he concludes.



