Three held for ‘road rage’ assault on techie in Varthur 

Ashok filed a complaint with Varthur police.

Published: 15th July 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Varthur police arrested three men who are accused of stopping a techie’s car and attacking him, around 2.30 pm on Thursday. Ashok (27) and his friend were travelling in his car on Balagere Road to DSR Riviera apartment, where he resides, when the trio, on three two-wheelers, stopped the car and started banging on the windows, demanding that Ashok step out. 

One of the accused parked his two-wheeler in front of the car and hit the driver’s window with his helmet. Another accused rammed the car with his scooter. Sensing danger, the techie reversed the car and drove to his apartment, where he was assaulted by the accused, who were in hot pursuit.

Ashok filed a complaint with Varthur police. The accused, identified as Ravindra, Ganesh Kumar and Keshav, all residents of Sarjapura, were arrested on Friday. Of the three, one is a food delivery agent. 
The entire incident was captured by the car’s dashcam. Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru, had tweeted 
the video along with details, and tagged the city police as well as the DGP.

“The complainant is said to have honked when the accused were riding, covering the entire road. They then followed his car and attacked him. In the video, the accused can be heard yelling at the victim for honking,” said an investigating officer.

