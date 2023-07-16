Home Cities Bengaluru

As monsoon sets in, demand for flu vaccinations up in Bengaluru

Doctors are also pushing people to get vaccinated as the situation will remain the same for the next two to three months.

Published: 16th July 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors are also pushing people to get vaccinated

(Representational image | AP)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The rise in vector-borne and water contamination-related ailments has resulted in more people coming forward to take flu vaccines as a precautionary measure in Bengaluru. Arrival of monsoon in the state has triggered mosquito breeding leading to a spike in dengue cases along with typhoid and hepatitis A.

People have become more cautious post the pandemic and consider taking precautionary measures now, said Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, Senior Consultant (neonatology and paediatrics), Aster CMI Hospital. Not just individuals, but entire families are seen taking flu shots lately. In the last one week, 25-30 shots were administered, while doctors are expecting a higher footfall in the upcoming days and are keeping sufficient stock.

Previously, doctors would advise only high-risk patients to get the flu shot, but now all are advised to take the shot every year. Dr Parimala said more than the routine vaccines, people are seen prioritising the flu shots now. Though the vaccine has only 70 per cent efficacy, it reduces the severity and would not cause serious ailments and prevents spreading diseases to vulnerable populations, she added.

Doctors are also pushing people to get vaccinated as the situation will remain the same for the next two to three months. Across Fortis Hospitals in Bengaluru, 20-30 patients are getting vaccinated daily.  

Reopening of schools has also been another factor for a surge in demand, Dr Jagadish Hiremath, chairman, AASRA Hospitals, explained, “We have observed a 30 percent spike in demand for flu vaccinations in the last two weeks.” Though the vaccine is helpful, doctors stressed upon maintaining a healthy diet and taking efforts towards improving natural immunity. It is very crucial as people are exposed to eating junk food and not exercising regularly which worsens a person’s condition.  

The state Health Department too is keeping a watch for a possible rise in cases as neighbouring Kerala has witnessed a spike in the last few days. No uncertain spike has been seen in the state this year till now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
flu vaccine Bengaluru monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp