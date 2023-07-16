As monsoon sets in, demand for flu vaccinations up in Bengaluru

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The rise in vector-borne and water contamination-related ailments has resulted in more people coming forward to take flu vaccines as a precautionary measure in Bengaluru. Arrival of monsoon in the state has triggered mosquito breeding leading to a spike in dengue cases along with typhoid and hepatitis A.

People have become more cautious post the pandemic and consider taking precautionary measures now, said Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, Senior Consultant (neonatology and paediatrics), Aster CMI Hospital. Not just individuals, but entire families are seen taking flu shots lately. In the last one week, 25-30 shots were administered, while doctors are expecting a higher footfall in the upcoming days and are keeping sufficient stock.

Previously, doctors would advise only high-risk patients to get the flu shot, but now all are advised to take the shot every year. Dr Parimala said more than the routine vaccines, people are seen prioritising the flu shots now. Though the vaccine has only 70 per cent efficacy, it reduces the severity and would not cause serious ailments and prevents spreading diseases to vulnerable populations, she added.

Doctors are also pushing people to get vaccinated as the situation will remain the same for the next two to three months. Across Fortis Hospitals in Bengaluru, 20-30 patients are getting vaccinated daily.

Reopening of schools has also been another factor for a surge in demand, Dr Jagadish Hiremath, chairman, AASRA Hospitals, explained, “We have observed a 30 percent spike in demand for flu vaccinations in the last two weeks.” Though the vaccine is helpful, doctors stressed upon maintaining a healthy diet and taking efforts towards improving natural immunity. It is very crucial as people are exposed to eating junk food and not exercising regularly which worsens a person’s condition.

The state Health Department too is keeping a watch for a possible rise in cases as neighbouring Kerala has witnessed a spike in the last few days. No uncertain spike has been seen in the state this year till now.

