Lokayukta cops catch accused after 15-km chase

BENGALURU: A food inspector was chased for around 15 km Friday night by a team of Lokayukta police after he escaped from a trap. The accused Mahanthe Gowda B Kadabalu, the food inspector at Bengaluru North tahsildar’s office at Kandaya Bhavan on Kempegowda Road in the city, had demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe from the complainant Rangadhamaiah, and accepted Rs 12,000 advance, said a Lokayukta police statement. A complaint was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Lokayukta police team laid a trap and tried to nab him while accepting a bribe of Rs 43,000 near an apartment on Tumakuru Road but he escaped in his car. The team, led by inspector Srikanth S chased him for around 15 km and surrounded him near Sondekoppa Road near Nelamangala. The accused tried to allegedly run over the witnesses (panchas) and officers.

However, the trap team managed to block the accused’s car with another vehicle and detained him with the bribe. Later, the Lokayukta police reported an incident of assault on a public servant while discharging duty with the Nelamangala town police station.

