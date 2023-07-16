Two held with ganja worth Rs 12 cr  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths attached to the women and narcotics squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested two interstate drug peddlers, including an MBA graduate, and have recovered around 1,500 kg of ganja worth around Rs 12 crore from them. The accused were selling the drug by packaging it in e-commerce platforms, and were transporting it in a goods vehicle by creating a secret compartment.

The accused are identified as Chandrabanu Bishnoi, the MBA graduate from Rajasthan, and Lakshmi Mohan Das, a BA graduate from Andhra Pradesh. The two were using multiple registration numbers for the goods vehicle to avoid getting caught.

The details of the two were revealed by another peddler arrested by the Chamarajpet police. The CCB sleuths camped near Visakhapatnam for over three weeks and managed to arrest the two suspects.

