Karnataka man tries to kill wife, pass it off as accident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bagalur police have arrested a man and his accomplice for allegedly attempting to murder his wife by ramming a car into her two-wheeler. The case was cracked more than seven months after the incident.

The accused have been identified as Aravind (24), who worked in a factory, and Uday Kumar (40), a driver. The police said Aravind was married to Chaitanya (22) last year and were living in Hoskote. There were differences between the couple as Chaitanya was forcing her husband that they should live separately from his parents. This led to marital discord and she returned to her parent’s house following which Aravind was demanding a divorce but Chaitanya refused as she was pregnant.

“Aravind decided to finish her and roped in Uday to get the job done and paid him Rs. 1.5 lakh. They planned the murder in such a way that it should look like an accident and chose a spot where there were no CCTV cameras. Aravind purchased a used car for the purpose. As Chaitanya went to Bharathanatyam classes each day and returned home via KIADB Layout and as there were no CCTV cameras, they decided that was the place to kill her and not get caught. They executed their plan on January 1 and rammed into the scooter while she was on her way home and sped away. Chaitanya sustained serious injuries in the accident but luckily survived,” the police said.

A case was registered in Devanahalli traffic police station, who searched for the vehicle involved in the accident but there was no breakthrough. “After going through footage recorded by various CCTV cameras on roads leading to the accident spot, the car was identified and traced to a garage. When the car owner

was contacted, he said he had sold the car to Aravind a few months ago. Aravind was picked up for questioning and he spilt the beans that it was not an accident but a murder bid. The case was transferred to Bagalur police and based on Aravind’s information, Uday was also arrested,” the police added.

