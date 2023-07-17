Patrolling up after gang targets gated communities in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent video of a gang of men trying to break into gated communities in Sarjapur is doing the rounds on social media which has led to the police increasing patrolling in the locality. While the CCTV camera footage has caused panic among residents, it is learnt that the residents of the gated community have refused to file a formal police complaint.

One such incident was reported in the wee hours of July 11 at Metropolis Fair Oaks, a gated community situated in Sarjapur. The footage showed five armed men roaming around inside the society for 2-3 hours.

On June 27, a similar incident was reported at another gated community, Palm Ville, located 100m from Metropolis Fair Oaks. In both incidents, no items were stolen from any house and it was also confirmed that two different gangs were involved. The police visited the societies and even spoke to residents of the area.

Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun S Balladandi said, “We are on the lookout for the miscreants and are gathering details of gangs involved in similar incidents. Night patrolling has been increased.”

BENGALURU: A recent video of a gang of men trying to break into gated communities in Sarjapur is doing the rounds on social media which has led to the police increasing patrolling in the locality. While the CCTV camera footage has caused panic among residents, it is learnt that the residents of the gated community have refused to file a formal police complaint. One such incident was reported in the wee hours of July 11 at Metropolis Fair Oaks, a gated community situated in Sarjapur. The footage showed five armed men roaming around inside the society for 2-3 hours. On June 27, a similar incident was reported at another gated community, Palm Ville, located 100m from Metropolis Fair Oaks. In both incidents, no items were stolen from any house and it was also confirmed that two different gangs were involved. The police visited the societies and even spoke to residents of the area. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun S Balladandi said, “We are on the lookout for the miscreants and are gathering details of gangs involved in similar incidents. Night patrolling has been increased.”