Rain-drops and roses

-BENGALURU: It’s wonderful hearing the pitter-patter of raindrops against your window pane, listening to ‘rain’ songs with a hot cuppa in one’s hand. Everything cools down and the dust laden trees look washed and green. One searches for all those old nostalgic songs which invariably bring back fond memories. Those puddle-attacks wearing galoshes’ and raincoats, and, when we were older, long walks with the present love of our lives. Giggling, talking, singing and eating….sigh!

Now let us pan to adult reality. Taking one’s vehicles out in this weather is a nightmare! One cannot get from point A to point B without being deluged, caught in an instant flood in those death-trap underpasses, or be fearful of being totally submerged and having your back broken in a pot-hole (More like a sinkhole!). The poor people on two wheelers try to take refuge under any awning, while public transport miraculously disappears from our roads. As for the ‘delivery-dacoits’ (surely one cannot call them anything else), who have consistently raised their prices and have ridiculous surcharges when it even ‘pitters’ (forget about the patter), hold us to ransom to deliver food or medicines.

But again it is the patient ‘swalpa-adjust-madi’ ooruian who suffers while the ‘men-in-white’ nonchalantly go about governance by doing important ‘works’ like adding fancier cars to their menagerie or raising taxes, that change our money-making pubs into worthless hubs. Someone said that our state was a ‘cash-cow’ for alternate governance…well if there’s no cash left then we have no option but to turn into the famous ‘cattle-class’!

But, despite being drowned-out, most of Bengaluru preferred to chill out. New watering holes opened up nearly on a daily basis and it’s heartening to see that the action is moving to the ‘burbs too. Of course the rain played spoil-sport, so traversing over hill and dale to attend the opening was not on my cards, knowing fully well that going there again would not be possible either owing to the distance or otherwise.

Kiran Soans, a passionate gourmand and founder of the franchise World on a Plate has these regular pop-ups where he showcases chefs from all over the world. I would call him a lapidarist. He collects these rare ‘gems’ (chefs) and showcases their talent in India. This time it was a young MasterChef finalist from Australia, Brenden Pang, an author and owner of his own restaurant. Brenden is a third-generation Australian and he is passionate about bringing out the nuances of his Chinese ancestry through his cooking. Needless to say the packed restaurant, Zen, at The Leela was buzzing. I for one am chuffed that namma-ooru has become a melting pot of cultures and cuisines that bring out the uniqueness of our city.

I ache for the long-forgotten ‘high-teas’ that was once the norm of our cantonment town. The Wedgewood China, the gleaming Charlies with plated savouries and sweet-meats…the scrumptious cakes, the paper-thin sandwiches aah! Well Reuben Kataria, my friend and GM of Four Seasons brought back all those old memories. The setting was at the pristine Lobby Lounge, overlooking the pool and herb garden, where my elegant lady-gang were treated to a spectacular afternoon replete with coffee, tea and conversations while they delicately nibbled on hot scones and blueberry compote!

We can’t let a little rain play spoilsport now can we?

(The writer’s views are her own)

