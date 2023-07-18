BMRCL sets community hall for cops at Central Silk Board junction in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the takeover of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) building in connection with allied works of the K.R Puram-Central Silk Board Line, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is setting up a brand new Police Community hall at the Silk Board Junction.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior Metro official said that 80 per cent of the Police Samudaya Bhavan has been completed and finishing works are on. The pandemic and heavy rains have delayed its completion by 1.5 years.

“We are looking at completing it within the next two months. A sum of Rs 20 crore has been spent on the Bhavan which has a ground floor plus one floor. It is located at the junction itself next to the bus stop. When we took over the KSRP property a few years ago, they had completed 25 per cent of the construction. They had to halt their work as they knew we intended to acquire it,” he said.

The old building had to be demolished by BMRCL later. The new structure is located very close to the flyover, he added.

The rail-cum road flyover from Jayadeva Metro station will lead to a flyover at the Silk Board which BMRCL is constructing but would be provided funding by BBMP or BDA, another official said.

The foundation stone for the Samudaya Bhavana was laid on November 27, 2020. “It was to be in place by June 2022. But due to the pandemic and heavy rains, it got delayed completely. It will be ready by September end or early October,” another official said.

Venkatraman Associates had designed the building for BMRCL, he added.

A police source said the building could be used as a marriage hall or to hold conferences or meetings. “There is ample parking space on the ground floor,” he said.

