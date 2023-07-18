Home Cities Bengaluru

Cooperative bank scam probe to be handed over to CBI: Karnataka Minister  

 Minister for Cooperation KN Rajanna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Cooperation KN Rajanna has said that the Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank scam will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by July-end.

Congress member UB Venkatesh moved the calling attention motion in the Legislative Council on Monday and stated that the State Government was not responding positively despite raising the issue in the House several times. “Even we have demanded to hand over the case to the CBI but there is no progress.

In the interest of the depositors, who have lost their hard-earned money, the government should take immediate steps,” he said. In response, the minister said it was resolved in a meeting held on January 17 to hand over the case to the CBI, as it requires investigation from multiple angles. “In February, the registrar of the Cooperation Department had written to the Home Department, which sought to submit documents related to the case in English.

On May 4, the cooperation department, in a correspondence, asked the Translation department to translate the documents from Kannada to English,” the minister further elaborated. Citing a shortage of human resources, however, the Translation Department replied by stating that the Cooperation Department can contact translators certified by the government and can get the documents translated, bearing their remuneration.

“The documents have been given to translators on June 19 and we are expecting to receive the English version by this month’s end. Once we have the documents, we will begin the process of handing over the case to the CBI,” Rajanna added.

