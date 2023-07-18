Frustrated, woman sets alcoholic 40-year-old son afire in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Frustrated over her 40-year-old drunk son’s torture, a 60-year-old woman killed him by setting him on fire after pouring combustible fuel in the city. The victim has been identified as Chand Pasha. His mother Sufiabi has been arrested by the Soladevanahalli police for the alleged murder. The incident occurred around 4.45 pm on Monday at the victim’s house in Chikkabanavara.

Pasha’s wife had left him and returned to her parents’ house unable to bear his harassment. The victim was said to be troubling his mother to convince his wife to return. The aged woman was frustrated with his drinking habits. He was also said to be beating her. Pasha never listened to his mother’s advice of quitting the habit and leading a normal life, the police said.

“After he was set on fire, the neighbours tried to save him by pouring water. But he had sustained 80 per cent burns and died,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation. The woman told the police that she just wanted to scare him by pouring fuel on him and lighting a matchstick. But the fuel caught fire accidentally, burning him to death, she claimed. The police are ascertaining the kind of fuel the woman poured on her son. The Soladevanahalli police registered a case and are investigating.

