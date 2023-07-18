Home Cities Bengaluru

Frustrated, woman sets alcoholic 40-year-old son afire in Bengaluru

The woman told the police that she just wanted to scare him by pouring fuel on him and lighting a matchstick.

Published: 18th July 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Burning, Fire

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Frustrated over her 40-year-old drunk son’s torture, a 60-year-old woman killed him by setting him on fire after pouring combustible fuel in the city. The victim has been identified as Chand Pasha. His mother Sufiabi has been arrested by the Soladevanahalli police for the alleged murder. The incident occurred around 4.45 pm on Monday at the victim’s house in Chikkabanavara.

Pasha’s wife had left him and returned to her parents’ house unable to bear his harassment. The victim was said to be troubling his mother to convince his wife to return. The aged woman was frustrated with his drinking habits. He was also said to be beating her. Pasha never listened to his mother’s advice of quitting the habit and leading a normal life, the police said.

“After he was set on fire, the neighbours tried to save him by pouring water. But he had sustained 80 per cent burns and died,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation. The woman told the police that she just wanted to scare him by pouring fuel on him and lighting a matchstick. But the fuel caught fire accidentally, burning him to death, she claimed. The police are ascertaining the kind of fuel the woman poured on her son. The Soladevanahalli police registered a case and are investigating.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
40-year-old drunk son’s torture woman sets alcoholic son afire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp