In good taste  

They say cooking is an art. And this art met performance arts over the weekend.

Published: 18th July 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   They say cooking is an art. And this art met performance arts over the weekend. The result was an evening of exclusively-curated delicacies along with dance pieces as an accompaniment, at ‘Shefs at The Leela’, held at The Leela Bhartiya City, over the weekend.  

Put together in association with ‘Dean With Us’, four women chefs – Romy Gill, Sanjana Patel, Meha Kumar, and Vanshika Bhatia curated a menu that showcased their signature styles and culinary interpretations.

Furthermore,  classical dancer Madhu Nataraj thematically complemented the evening by celebrating the multiple facets of shakti, the feminine force; hastas or hands, the essential tools of expression; and rasa, the flavour of culinary experiences that encompasses both emotions and tastes to create a memorable experience.

Spread across two days, ‘Shefs at The Leela’ commenced with a masterclass by the chefs and concluded with a sit-down dinner curated and serviced by an all-woman workforce. Speaking on the occasion, Virender Razdan, general manager, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru said,

“‘Shefs at The Leela’ is a celebration of talent and culinary passion. We have given this version a unique twist by adding the element of another art form – dance, that will perfectly and seamlessly complement the evening.”

