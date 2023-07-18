Home Cities Bengaluru

Palike ready to work on 100-day target set by DCM in Bengaluru

BBMP Chief said the Palike’s focus will also be on increasing revenues. The officials who show negligence will be sent to non-executive posts as punishment, he warned.

Published: 18th July 2023 09:23 AM

Tushar Girinath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday said a progress review meeting with zonal commissioners was held and the Palike is ready to meet the 100-day deadline set by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar to fix black spots, manage garbage and clear footpath encroachments.

He said Palike’s focus will also be on increasing revenues. The officials who show negligence will be sent to non-executive posts as punishment, he warned.

He told the media, “A higher target for revenue collection as compared to last time has been set. Our target is Rs 4,567 crore this time. These programmes will be reviewed weekly and monthly. Khata transfers too will be checked as around 12,000 such cases have come up this time.” He spoke of rain preparedness in the city and said in case of floods, water will be diverted from low-lying areas.

“The Palike will also be working on fixing blackspots and marshals will be deployed for the purpose. Encroachments on footpaths will also be removed. These are some of the programmes that the deputy chief minister announced before the media,” Girinath said.

On Indira Canteens, he said a proposal has been sent. It should be discussed in the cabinet as every year, Rs 80 crore is needed to run the canteens, he pointed out.

