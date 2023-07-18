Tenant files SC/ST plaint against owner, Karnataka High Court quashes proceedings  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed proceedings initiated against the owners by a tenant, who was a member of the Consumer Commission, under the provision of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order after allowing a petition by V Jagadish Bathija and Brinda Bathija, residing at Kudlu in the city, questioning the complaint filed by Rekha Sayannavar with Sanjaynagar police station in March 2023.

“The litigation initiated by the petitioners against the complainant, for which she has become disgruntled and sought to misuse the provisions and abuse the process of law, only as a counterblast to the action of the petitioners, or to wreak vengeance for having succeeded in the litigations. It is due to cases of this nature where provisions of the Act are grossly misused, engaging courts of law, at times, genuine complaints of people who have actually suffered such abuses, would go into oblivion,” the court said.

The court said the complaint was lodged three days after the incident, on March 26, 2023. The allegation is that abuses were hurled against the complainant in her house by the petitioners. If the abuses had been hurled, nothing prevented the complainant from immediately registering the complaint on the very day.

Though delay would not be fatal, it dilutes the substance of the complaint, as the complainant is a member of the District Consumer Forum and well aware of her rights, and being aware would not have waited for three days to register the crime, the court observed.

The petitioners are owners of a flat in Dollars Colony, and are desirous of letting out the flat for rent. The complainant, Rekha Sayyanavar, entered into a rental agreement and issued two cheques towards the security deposit. The second cheque of Rs 7 lakh was dishonoured for want of sufficient funds. The petitioners registered a complaint against her under Negotiable Instruments Act. She defaulted in payment, and neither was the rent paid nor was maintenance sent to the Association. The owners moved the sessions court, which passed an eviction order to Sayyannavar to vacate the premises. She allegedly filed a counter-complaint against the owners.

