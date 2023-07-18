Home Cities Bengaluru

Three-member safety panel to inspect Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Since its opening, highway has been in news for fatal accidents

18th July 2023

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After being heavily criticised for the increasing number of accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, and the project being termed “unscientific”, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constituted a road safety committee for inspection of the e-way. The three-member committee was directed to visit the e-way from July 17 to July 20 and submit a report within 10 days. 

Ever since the e-way was opened for traffic, it has been in the news for fatal accidents. Home Minister G Parameshwara had stated that the e-way lacked scientific planning. A police team led by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar, who inspected the stretch in June, had insisted on signboards at selected points. 

Ramanagara police have started penalising vehicles that cross the 100km/hour speed limit on the e-way, and police attached to Mandya and Mysuru too are expected to start enforcement soon.

The three-member committee set up as per the order of Chief General Manager Sunil Jindal on July 14, has Sudarshan K Popli, adviser, Road Safety, Praveen Kumar, deputy general manager, Road Safety Office, Bengaluru, and Jaivardhan Singh from Sohna project implementation unit.

Alok Kumar, who has collected data from Ramanagara, Mandya and Mysuru districts and compiled data on accidents and deaths, said there have been 296 accidents since January and of these, 132 were fatal.

