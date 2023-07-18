Home Cities Bengaluru

Two corridors in Bengaluru to be completed by January 2024

Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited, KRDCL

By Yacoob Mohammad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), which is executing road upgradation work on six road packages and four bridge packages on the outskirts of Bengaluru, worth Rs 2,095 crore, including land acquisition cost, is likely to finish the Hoskote-Budigere and Nelamangala-Madhure corridors by January 2024 in Phase-1.

According to officials, the total length of the Hoskote-Budigere corridor is 20.11km. Similarly, the Nelamangala-Madhure corridor which also has a railway overbridge and railway underpass, runs a total length on 15.25km.

The Hoskote-Budigere Cross Road being upgraded by KRDCL

“Work commenced in 2019, however, due to land acquisition, tree-cutting and later, the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, development work took a hit. Officials are trying their best to quicken the pace of the Hoskote-Budigere cross (NH-4) to Kempegowda International Airport Road via Budigere-Singahalli and Mylanahalli. The project is estimated to cost Rs 137.51 crore. Similarly, in Bengaluru North, a 15.25km road stretch to connect Nelamangala on NH4 to Madhure on SH-74 via Chikkamadhure, is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 155.69 crore.

The official said that on these stretches, traffic volume swells during peak time and weekends, with many residents travelling out of the station. “Efforts are being made to hasten the project, and hopefully by January, we will finish these two projects,” added the official.

