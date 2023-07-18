Home Cities Bengaluru

Uproar over withdrawing land allotment in Bengaluru

The proceedings continued smoothly after Horatti asked the floor leader and minister NS Boseraju to provide the answer before Wednesday.

Published: 18th July 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kota Shrinivasa Poojari

former minister and BJP MLC Kota Shrinivasa Poojari ( Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legislative Council witnessed pandemonium on Monday after former minister and BJP MLC Kota Shrinivasa Poojari raised the issue of the government withdrawing the order allotting land to a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked trust and demanded an immediate response from the government.

During the zero hour, Poojari raised the issue of the previous government allotting 35.33 acres of land to Janaseva Trust in Kurubarahalli near Tavarekere of Bengaluru South taluk to construct educational institutions and the new government staying the order. The former minister alleged that it was vindictive politics to stay the order just because the trust was a subsidiary of the RSS.

“How can the government stay the order when already the trust has paid the money? This is condemnable as it is done with mala fide intention,” he alleged, demanding an immediate reply from the government.

Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said discussion is not allowed over issues raised during the zero hour and the government needs time to reply. As Poojari said it was a serious issue and needs immediate attention, Congress MLC UB Venkatesh said the members didn’t get responses even after six months when the BJP was in power. There was a heated exchange of words between them.

The proceedings continued smoothly after Horatti asked the floor leader and minister NS Boseraju to provide the answer before Wednesday.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Legislative Council Kota Shrinivasa Poojari withdrawing land allotment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp