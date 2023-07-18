Uproar over withdrawing land allotment in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legislative Council witnessed pandemonium on Monday after former minister and BJP MLC Kota Shrinivasa Poojari raised the issue of the government withdrawing the order allotting land to a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked trust and demanded an immediate response from the government.

During the zero hour, Poojari raised the issue of the previous government allotting 35.33 acres of land to Janaseva Trust in Kurubarahalli near Tavarekere of Bengaluru South taluk to construct educational institutions and the new government staying the order. The former minister alleged that it was vindictive politics to stay the order just because the trust was a subsidiary of the RSS.

“How can the government stay the order when already the trust has paid the money? This is condemnable as it is done with mala fide intention,” he alleged, demanding an immediate reply from the government.

Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said discussion is not allowed over issues raised during the zero hour and the government needs time to reply. As Poojari said it was a serious issue and needs immediate attention, Congress MLC UB Venkatesh said the members didn’t get responses even after six months when the BJP was in power. There was a heated exchange of words between them.

The proceedings continued smoothly after Horatti asked the floor leader and minister NS Boseraju to provide the answer before Wednesday.



