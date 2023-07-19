Bengaluru railway stations will host artworks to enhance pax experience  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to enhance the aesthetic appeal of railway stations across the Bengaluru Railway Division, a reputed name in the art scene has been roped in to put in place attractive artistic installations. In the first phase, the five stations of KSR Bengaluru, Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Yelahanka, and Malleswaram, have been selected.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, Kusuma Hariprasad said an agreement had recently been inked by the division, with Hubballi-based Art Street International Solutions (popularly known as Artwaley). The cost will be borne by companies under their CSR funding.

Final touches were being given to an installation of Mahatma Gandhi spinning the charkha, at the entrance of KSR Railway Station, when this reporter visited it. “Using scrap materials, we have installed a ‘Make In India’ lion in front of the artificial waterfalls near the main entrance, while a training model in the concourse area is another piece of art at KSR station,” the ADRM said.

The artworks at different stations depend on the character specific to an area, she said. “For instance, at Malleswaram Railway Station, the theme will be on cultural and religious events. The popular Karaga festival would be displayed here,” she added.

Sculptures, murals and other art pieces will be installed at the stations. The idea is to enhance the entire experience of a passenger train journey, starting with a pleasant ambience, Kusuma added. The other stations in the Bengaluru Division will be considered for upgradation during Phase II.

Artwaley had already partnered with Hubballi and Mysuru railway stations of the South Western Railway Zone, and this is being extended to Bengaluru, she said. CSR funding has also enabled the division to provide a Braille guidance system for Divyangjan passengers at eight stations.



