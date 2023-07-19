Celebrating the Constitution with murals in Bengaluru

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a unique initiative, a citizens' campaign called 'Reclaim the Constitution' is using art to help Bengalureans remember the importance of the Constitution. Just like how the pages in the Consitution were designed in collaboration with artists, the campaign wants to use the same message for its murals. Calling out to artists and muralists, Vinay Kumar and Yash Bhandari want help to re-interpret the preamble of the Indian Constitution and build two murals in the centre of the city as a reminder. The murals will be an inclusive masterpiece that reflects the spirit of Bengaluru. Scheduled to be made during August 7-15, the artwork will be a symbolic representation of the idea around Independence Day. Speaking to TNIE, Kumar, founder of the initiative, said, "As we know, there have been multiple attempts to dislodge our Constitutional values in the recent past. Through these murals, we want to create awareness. And what better medium to use than art." He also has been distributing excerpts from debates that happened while drafting The Constitution of India into postcards around Bengaluru. He added that generally, people think that the Constitution is for lawyers and has just some rules and regulations, however, that is not the case. It's built on the values of justice, fraternity, democracy, and equality. "These keywords will be highlighted through the murals and cross all barriers of language," he said. A historical walk will also be held in the city, with the artists who will work on the murals, to understand the importance of the topic. One of the collaborators, Bhandari, said, "Art will help bring context and meaning to the Constitution."