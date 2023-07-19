Home Cities Bengaluru

Engineering girl suicide case: College management booked for suicide abetment

The phone was in airplane mode since there was an examination.

Published: 19th July 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The invigilator and management of a well-known engineering college where a 19-year-old second-semester engineering student died by suicide have been booked for abetment to suicide. 

The student’s father filed a complaint with the Girinagar police accusing the invigilator and management of mentally harassing his son to take the extreme step instead of giving him a chance to prove his innocence. Aditya Prabhu jumped from the 8th floor of the college building between 12.45 pm and 1 pm on Monday.

In his complaint, the student’s father, 50-year-old J Girish Prabhu, an engineer, residing at an upscale apartment on Kanakapura Road, stated that his son carried his mobile phone unknowingly in his bag. The phone was in aeroplane mode since there was an examination.

ALSO READ | Caught for malpractice, student jumps to death in Karnataka

“The invigilator blamed Aditya for malpractice and did not allow him to give an explanation and prove his innocence. He was taken out of the class and his belongings and phone confiscated. My son was left unattended without any supervision after the mental harassment.

When my wife went to the college, the management kept her waiting and later informed her that Aditya was dead,” Girish Prabhu stated. The Girinagar police have summoned the invigilator and management for questioning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 College management suicide abetment Engineering girl suicide case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp