P&T housing society alleges scam, files plaint with Lokayukta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after members of the Postal and Telecom Employee Housing Cooperative Society (P&TEHCS), Sanjaynagar, Bengaluru, filed a complaint with Lokayukta police against the board of directors, alleging a land allotment scam of over Rs 250 crore in the society, the authorities clarified that there was no misappropriation and that plots would be distributed by March 2024.

Society president Jayaramaiah contended that in Sandesh Nagar (Nelamangala) 1st phase, 680 plots were allotted and the registration process of 515 plots was completed. The rest are yet to be registered. The second phase of construction work is going on at Sandesh Nagar. Land was registered in the name of the society for the construction of Sandesh Nagar 3rd Stage Layout.

At Devanahalli, 90 acres were converted and registered in the name of the society. The registration process is likely to be completed by March 2024. “It is not our fault, the builder delayed and we filed a case. Out of 3000-odd members, we have allocated 600 sites and have to allot sites to about 2400-plus members,” clarified Jayaramaiah.

There are 3,391 members who have invested in the society, hoping to get sites in either Nelamangala, Varthur or Devanahalli in 2007, but to date, over 2,000 members have not got sites, the members alleged.

The members had approached the Registrar of Cooperative Societies but the matter remains unsolved.

MS Dhanakumar, a retired LIC employee and member of Postal and Telecom Employees Housing Cooperative, Sanjaynagar, said, “We waited for over ten years and since there was no response from the board of directors, we filed a complaint with the Lokayukta last week. Earlier, we filed a complaint with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and the principal. We want justice.”

BENGALURU: Days after members of the Postal and Telecom Employee Housing Cooperative Society (P&TEHCS), Sanjaynagar, Bengaluru, filed a complaint with Lokayukta police against the board of directors, alleging a land allotment scam of over Rs 250 crore in the society, the authorities clarified that there was no misappropriation and that plots would be distributed by March 2024. Society president Jayaramaiah contended that in Sandesh Nagar (Nelamangala) 1st phase, 680 plots were allotted and the registration process of 515 plots was completed. The rest are yet to be registered. The second phase of construction work is going on at Sandesh Nagar. Land was registered in the name of the society for the construction of Sandesh Nagar 3rd Stage Layout. At Devanahalli, 90 acres were converted and registered in the name of the society. The registration process is likely to be completed by March 2024. “It is not our fault, the builder delayed and we filed a case. Out of 3000-odd members, we have allocated 600 sites and have to allot sites to about 2400-plus members,” clarified Jayaramaiah.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There are 3,391 members who have invested in the society, hoping to get sites in either Nelamangala, Varthur or Devanahalli in 2007, but to date, over 2,000 members have not got sites, the members alleged. The members had approached the Registrar of Cooperative Societies but the matter remains unsolved. MS Dhanakumar, a retired LIC employee and member of Postal and Telecom Employees Housing Cooperative, Sanjaynagar, said, “We waited for over ten years and since there was no response from the board of directors, we filed a complaint with the Lokayukta last week. Earlier, we filed a complaint with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and the principal. We want justice.”