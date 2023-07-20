Attacked by two men with knife, doctor in Bengaluru escapes to toilet

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old doctor working with a private hospital was brutally attacked by two men in the emergency ward on Monday afternoon.

Dr Jamal Husain, working as the emergency medicine doctor at Sonu Hospital on Beguru Main Road in Hongasandra, was attacked with a knife. He had to run inside the ward toilet to save himself from the men, who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The incident happened between 1.50 pm and 1.55 pm on Monday when the doctor was attending to patients.

He is said to have treated the mother of one of the accused, who was frustrated as there were no signs of improvement in his mother’s health. Dr Husain is undergoing treatment in the same hospital. He filed a complaint at Bommanahalli police station, and both the accused were arrested. Husain, a resident of Munireddy Layout in Hongasandra, was working with the hospital for the past six months. “The accused entered the ward, asking for the doctor.

One of the accused had got his mother, Vanishri, treated in the hospital two days ago. The accused, while showing the prescription copy to Dr Husain, started beating him up. The other accused pulled out a knife and attacked the doctor. To escape, the doctor started running towards the toilet inside the ward.

The accused chased him and tried to attack him with the knife, in an attempt to kill him. In the nick of time, the doctor managed to slip into the toilet and banged the doors, and locked them from inside. “Hearing the commotion, other staffers came to the rescue of the doctor,” said an investigation officer. When contacted, neither the doctor nor the hospital commented on the incident. “Both the accused were arrested. The accused were under the influence of alcohol.

The doctor is undergoing treatment and his statements have been recorded. The accused were remanded in judicial custody,” said an officer who is on the investigation team. A case of attempt to murder (IPC 307), the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institutions Act of 2009 has been registered against both the accused. Bommanahalli police registered a case and are investigating.

