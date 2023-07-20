Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Drop Kannada’ row: Karnataka minister seeks action on parents

People of any state and language have a constitutional right to live in our state.

Shivaraj Tangadagi

Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has sought strict action against those advocating against teaching Kannada in schools. 

Recently, several WhatsApp messages were doing the rounds of parents discussing approaching the education department to seek the dropping of Kannada from Class 8 onwards. 

Following this, the minister wrote to the School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa. 
“A prestigious English-medium school in Bengaluru has initiated a process to move away from teaching Kannada as a second language in its Class 8. People of any state and language have a constitutional right to live in our state.

However, it is necessary for them to at least have a basic understanding of the language of the land they live in,” he said and demanded strict action against schools and parents for seeking removal of Kannada.

“There should be no relaxation or exemption in the rules for teaching Kannada as a second language. I request them to take the fact that such schools are preparing to put pressure on the Education Department, and take legal action very seriously against the school,” the minister said.

