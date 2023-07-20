Experts question BBMP’s proposed drone survey of stray dogs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has joined hands with a startup, which is being incubated by the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Technology Park of Indian Institute of Science (ARTPARK, IISc), to undertake an enumeration exercise of stray dogs in the city.

Though the exercise is just a pilot and is being undertaken free of cost, it has drawn the attention of many. Experts said this shows the extent of corruption that can take place in a government agency.

“Most of the time, the staff are seen just carrying files. They move around and take salaries. Even as the BBMP’s animal husbandry department has said it will press 100 members to cover eight zones and conduct a field survey, the corporation officials are still going ahead with drone survey on a pilot basis. Only time will tell if the drone survey was of any use,” said an urban activist.

An infrastructure expert flayed the BBMP, stating that strays will hide inside drains or in under-construction sites. There is no clarity on how the drone cameras will be able get these details. “A field study will also give information about ferocious dogs, recent stray dog attacks and other information from the public, but drones cannot give all these details,” said the expert.

Urban expert Ashwin Mahesh said that had the BBMP done ward committee meetings, these problems would not have arisen. “The public will directly interact with officials and tell where the problems are. Secondly, a governance deficit cannot be fixed with technology. The authorities should focus on groundwork instead,” he said.

The Palike had taken up a survey of stray dogs from July 11. In the first phase, Hulimavu, Sarakki, Seegehalli and Ele Mallappa Shetty lakes were selected as proof of concept. Drones have been successful in capturing images of dogs and using artificial intelligence to identify stray dogs, said Dr Bhaskar Rajkumar, director, of Healthcare Initiative, ARTPARK, IISc.



