FIR against BU contract workers for tampering with answer sheets

BENGALURU: An FIR was registered against several contract workers at Bangalore University (BU) on allegations that they had filled in answers for students prior to sending them for evaluation. A complaint was lodged against T Manjunath, a contract worker, as well as several other workers by the Registrar (Evaluation) Dr Srinivas C at Jnanabharati Police Station.

Srinivas, in his complaint, alleged that Manjunath and other workers were tasked with collecting and scanning the answer sheets ahead of evaluation. The registrar said that 41 answer sheets had been tampered with, and answers were either erased and rewritten or were written on the blank pages of the answer booklet.

According to sources, Manjunath had been working with the evaluation department since 2019, leading officials to believe the issue may span four years. Dr Srinivas said that the results of 41 students have been withheld, as their papers are expected to be tampered with. “We believe this may have been done for profit, and they were bribed to change the wrong answers.

It is a major corruption allegation and is under investigation,” a BU official stated. Meanwhile, investigations are still going on to apprehend the accused involved in the incident. While others are yet to be identified, Manjunath is absconding, with his last appearance at the university recorded on April 25.

