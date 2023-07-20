Karnataka High Court wants space for court halls, more judges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to come out with a comprehensive proposal to provide adequate space for the court to house its offices, judges’ chambers, court halls, basic amenities and parking for the high court.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by Ramesh Naik L, seeking direction to shift offices housed in the basement of the high court building and provide additional space.

“...In view of a rise in the filing of cases, an increase in the number of judges, there is hardly any scope for this court to house the chambers of judges, court halls, and adequate space for utilities... the delay in making appropriate arrangements would make the situation worse.

We hope and trust the state government will come out with a proper proposal in three weeks,” the court said. The bench observed that chambers of new judges’ chambers were provided in congested sections of the existing building.

