Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court wants space for court halls, more judges

The bench observed that chambers of new judges’ chambers were provided in congested sections of the existing building. 

Published: 20th July 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to come out with a comprehensive proposal to provide adequate space for the court to house its offices, judges’ chambers, court halls, basic amenities and parking for the high court.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by Ramesh Naik L, seeking direction to shift offices housed in the basement of the high court building and provide additional space.

“...In view of a rise in the filing of cases, an increase in the number of judges, there is hardly any scope for this court to house the chambers of judges, court halls, and adequate space for utilities... the delay in making appropriate arrangements would make the situation worse.

We hope and trust the state government will come out with a proper proposal in three weeks,” the court said. The bench observed that chambers of new judges’ chambers were provided in congested sections of the existing building. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp