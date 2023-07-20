KSRTC bus speeds on wrong side of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, netizens seek action

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the number of accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has been increasing and the project is being criticised as ‘unscientific’, a video of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus speeding on the wrong side of the e-way near Kaniminike toll plaza at Bidadi invited the wrath of netizens. They have demanded action against the errant driver.

A video of the bus, bearing the registration number KA 10 F 0492, zooming on the wrong lane was uploaded on micro-blogging site Twitter by a user, Abhishek. He tagged Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar, Bangalore Traffic Police, DGP Karnataka and KSRTC, and posted: “Are government vehicles allowed to break rules and then let people blame the expressway for accidents?”

The video was shot near Bidadi on July 14 around 10.40 am. This is not the first incident of KSRTC buses plying on the wrong lane. In March, a KSRTC bus caused a death on the expressway while plying on the wrong lane. Following this, the bus corporation issued a circular directing all of its staff to follow traffic rules without fail or face action.

The recent violation just indicates that KSRTC bus drivers do not care for any of the orders and are risking the lives of the passengers on board and also pose a threat to other road users. Ramanagara district police said they have instructed the police inspector of Bidadi to take appropriate action in this regard.



BENGALURU: While the number of accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has been increasing and the project is being criticised as ‘unscientific’, a video of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus speeding on the wrong side of the e-way near Kaniminike toll plaza at Bidadi invited the wrath of netizens. They have demanded action against the errant driver. A video of the bus, bearing the registration number KA 10 F 0492, zooming on the wrong lane was uploaded on micro-blogging site Twitter by a user, Abhishek. He tagged Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar, Bangalore Traffic Police, DGP Karnataka and KSRTC, and posted: “Are government vehicles allowed to break rules and then let people blame the expressway for accidents?” The video was shot near Bidadi on July 14 around 10.40 am. This is not the first incident of KSRTC buses plying on the wrong lane. In March, a KSRTC bus caused a death on the expressway while plying on the wrong lane. Following this, the bus corporation issued a circular directing all of its staff to follow traffic rules without fail or face action.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The recent violation just indicates that KSRTC bus drivers do not care for any of the orders and are risking the lives of the passengers on board and also pose a threat to other road users. Ramanagara district police said they have instructed the police inspector of Bidadi to take appropriate action in this regard.