Home Cities Bengaluru

Cashier of apartment murdered by colleague in Bengaluru  

The accused hit the victim’s head with a wooden plank and tried to mislead the police by making the murder spot look like a scene of theft.

Published: 21st July 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old cashier of a service apartment on Old Airport Road has been reportedly murdered by a housekeeping staff of the same apartment. The incident came to light around 6.45 am on Thursday when an apartment staff informed the matter to JB Nagar police. Both the victim and accused are from West Bengal. 

The accused hit the victim’s head with a wooden plank and tried to mislead the police by making the murder spot look like a scene of theft. He also damaged the CCTV. The victim, identified as Subash Burman, was working as a cashier at a service apartment located in Murugeshpalya on Old Airport Road. The accused has been identified as Abhishek.

“Initially, it was suspected to be a case of dacoity, in which the victim was robbed and murdered. After a detailed investigation, we found that a staff of the same apartment was behind the murder. Search for the accused is on. The motive behind the murder can be ascertained only after his arrest,” Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (East) said. JB Nagar police have registered a case of murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cashier of apartment JB Nagar police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp