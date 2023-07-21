Cashier of apartment murdered by colleague in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old cashier of a service apartment on Old Airport Road has been reportedly murdered by a housekeeping staff of the same apartment. The incident came to light around 6.45 am on Thursday when an apartment staff informed the matter to JB Nagar police. Both the victim and accused are from West Bengal.

The accused hit the victim’s head with a wooden plank and tried to mislead the police by making the murder spot look like a scene of theft. He also damaged the CCTV. The victim, identified as Subash Burman, was working as a cashier at a service apartment located in Murugeshpalya on Old Airport Road. The accused has been identified as Abhishek.

“Initially, it was suspected to be a case of dacoity, in which the victim was robbed and murdered. After a detailed investigation, we found that a staff of the same apartment was behind the murder. Search for the accused is on. The motive behind the murder can be ascertained only after his arrest,” Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (East) said. JB Nagar police have registered a case of murder.

