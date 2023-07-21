From now, peg will cost more in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The revised prices of alcohol in Karnataka, including beer, came into effect from Thursday under the Karnataka Excise (Excise and Duties) (Amendment) Rules, 2023, a government notification dated July 18 has stated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a 20 per cent hike in Additional Excise Duty (AED) on all 18 slabs of Indian Made Liquor (IML) and a 10 per cent hike in beer price in his Budget on July 7. The revenue target for State Excise for 2023-24 has been set at Rs 36,000 crore, from the earlier Rs 32,000 crore announced by former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in February this year.

Alcohol in Karnataka is priced and taxed according to its slab. There are 18 excise slabs, with the cheapest alcohol falling in the first slab and the most expensive IML in the 18th slab. Of the 18, the second slab alone contributes over 55 per cent to excise revenue.

The earlier excise duty on the second slab, which was Rs 245 per bulk litre (BL) has been revised to Rs 294 per BL. The steep hike in AED in IML and beer have led to a corresponding increase in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) in the state.

