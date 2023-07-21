Hebbal flyover service road to open in a week in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some of the traffic congestion motorists face at the busy Hebbal flyover junction will be eased by the middle of next week. The portion of the service road just in front of the police station here that had been blocked for traffic since the beginning of July is set to be opened next week. This follows the completion of two pier caps and concreting by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) here, said senior officials.

The service road is positioned in the down ramp of the flyover in the direction towards the city. Half of the road was closed for construction work. “The concreting was completed yesterday (Wednesday). It needs a week to get strengthened. So we are looking at opening it on the Wednesday or Thursday of next week,” said a senior BDA engineer.

The road is used by residents from Hebbal village and surrounding areas as four crossroads lead to their areas from this service road. BDA is presently undertaking the widening of the Hebbal flyover here with three more lanes to be added to the existing two lanes from Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital. Each of the lanes will run to a length of 700 metres and a total width of 10.5 metres.

“The service road was blocked in connection with this work only. We are blocking the flyover in portions to carry out the work and then opening it up and closing another section,” another official said. Work to add the new lanes began on January 1, 2023. “So far the design and planning of ten pillars up to the railway crossing at Hebbal have been readied. The foundation has been completed for all the ten piers,” he said.

