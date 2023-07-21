NIA team examines five terror suspects held in Bengaluru

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested five suspected terrorists from Bengaluru’s RT Nagar on July 19 for allegedly planning a terror attack in the city, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly stepped in to examine and interrogate them, said informed sources.

“A team of NIA is examining Syed Suhel Suhail Khan, Mohammed Umar, Zahid Tabrez, Syed Mudasir Pasha and Mohammed Fazil, who are presently in police custody,” said the sources.

“It is still too early to say whether the case will be transferred to the NIA. A lot depends upon the interrogation of the suspects, material seized and investigation,” added the sources.

They added that the CCB was reportedly tipped off by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) regarding the terror suspects, which has been closely monitoring the alleged mastermind and terror accused in multiple cases - Thadiyantavide Nazeer, who is currently lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison for his role in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blast. Nazeer, earlier the South India commander of the Pakistan-based banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was arrested in 2009 along with co-accused Shafaz, from the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya for their role in the 2008 Bengaluru blasts, which had left one dead and injured several others.

According to sources, Nazeer is “good enough to be a handler. He is charismatic and can easily influence vulnerable youth in his Jihadist propaganda. He, along with accused number two and habitual offender -Junaid Ahmed, who has fled India and is reportedly hiding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has mentored not only these five men but many others inside the prison.

The investigation will throw up more names and details of the network,” said sources. Suhail, Umar, Zahid, Tabrez, Pasha and Fazil have been arrested under concerned sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Four grenades seized from terror suspect’s house in Bengaluru

Continuing their investigation after the arrest of five terror suspects in the city on Wednesday, CCB sleuths recovered four hand grenades from a house at Kodigehalli on Thursday.

The sleuths, who took the suspects into their custody for a week after producing them before a local court on Wednesday, have intensified their investigation. The suspects are being interrogated by two ACPs and six police inspectors.

Zahid Tabrez (accused No 5) of Bhadrappa Layout gave information about the grenades. Junaid Ahmed (accused No 2) from Kanakanagar near Hebbal, who is said to be hiding in one of the Gulf countries, is suspected to have handed over the grenades to Tabrez through one of his associates.

“Officers of CCB along with the bomb detection and disposal squad, and experts from the forensic science laboratory went to the house at Kodigehalli and recovered the hand grenades that were hidden inside a secret locker of an almirah. We have information about some more terror suspects,” SD Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), told reporters.

