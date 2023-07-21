Home Cities Bengaluru

Special revision of voters' list in Karnataka begins on July 21

Girinath instructed officials to ensure there are no shortcomings in the special brief revision of the voter list, and addition, deletion and correction of names is carried out without errors.

BENGALURU: The exercise to revise the voter list begins on Friday and will go on till August 21. Polling station-level officers will visit door-to-door for correction, addition and deletion of the names of voters. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the process was started following directions by the Election Commission of India with regard to the revision of voters’ list. He appealed to political parties to deploy agents to coordinate with officials.

Girinath instructed officials to ensure there are no shortcomings in the special brief revision of the voter list, and addition, deletion and correction of names is carried out without errors. “For one month, polling station level officers will visit houses to revise data like adding, correcting and removing names of voters through the BLO (booth level officer) software. Political parties should deploy booth-level agents,” the commissioner said.

In all 28 assembly constituencies, training has already been given to booth-level officers regarding the special brief revision of the electoral roll. Officials were instructed to depute more booth-level officers wherever there is a shortage of such officers.

Information on deceased voters and those who have shifted should be entered correctly, he said, adding that applications for new registration (Form 6) and correction (Form 8) have to be submitted. Special Commissioner Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, additional district election officers and representatives of political parties were present.

