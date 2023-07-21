Home Cities Bengaluru

Three men attempt to murder police constable in Bengaluru, arrested

After deboarding the auto, the accused attacked the victim with an iron rod and even tried to stab him with a knife.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Three individuals attempted to murder a 35-year-old police head constable after he asked them to turn down the loud music being played in the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in. The accused trio was also driving the auto in a dangerous manner near the HBR Forest office on the Outer Ring Road in Nagawara. 

After deboarding the auto, the accused attacked the victim with an iron rod and even tried to stab him with a knife. Traffic police constables who were on duty in the junction came to the victim’s rescue and arrested them. Govindapura police of the KG Halli sub-division have registered a case of attempt to murder.

The victim, identified as Mallikarjun Naganoor, is the head constable at Mahadevapura police station. He is a resident of Ganganagar Layout in RT Nagar. The incident happened between 8.20 pm and 8.35 pm on Tuesday and the victim filed the complaint around 10.25 pm. The three accused are identified as Hemanth Kumar, Dhanush and Sharath Kumar.

“I was returning home from work on a two-wheeler in plain clothes. When I asked the accused to switch off the music and drive properly, they attacked me,” Naganoor, who is currently resting at home, said to TNIE. The accused are said to have pulled out the iron rod from the auto to attack the victim. Naganoor’s teeth has been damaged after he was punched in the face by the accused.

“If the victim had not been rescued by the traffic policemen, the situation would have become worse. All three are arrested. Their auto rickshaw was also seized,” said an investigating officer. A case of attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means along with other sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

