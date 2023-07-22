Home Cities Bengaluru

Drains: Karnataka High Court summons BBMP chief

On the last date of hearing on June 21, the court had asked the BBMP to come out with a comprehensive scheme to prevent encroachment of SWDs, but it has not yet been formulated. 

Published: 22nd July 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing dissatisfaction for not submitting a comprehensive scheme for clearing encroachments of stormwater drains (SWDs) in the city, the Karnataka High Court directed the Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as well as an officer of the Urban Development Department, not below the rank of secretary, to be present in person before the court on the next date of hearing on August 1. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the order after hearing a batch of public interest litigations filed from 2018 onwards relating to SWDs. 

“We are not at all satisfied to treat these measures as a comprehensive scheme. In our order, a specific reference was made for a comprehensive scheme... There is nothing in the record to suggest what actions were initiated against those encroachers and against erring officers...,” the court said. 

The civic body, however, filed an affidavit stating that it has taken preventive measures to stop encroachments and has taken action for the removal of encroachments by conducting surveys, marking boundaries, and lodging criminal complaints.  Some encroachments have been removed and some not yet due to interim orders by courts, it said.  
 

