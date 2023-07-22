'Love you' texts, repeated calls: Bengaluru woman accuses Rapido driver of sexual harassment

By Online Desk

A Bengaluru woman accused a Rapido bike driver of sexual harassment and sending inappropriate text messages post-ride on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the woman said that she was 'forced' to book a bike tax following multiple auto cancellations. The woman was reportedly returning home from Town Hall in Bengaluru after participating in a protest condemning the violence in Manipur.

She alleged that the driver arrived on a bike different from the one registered with the app.

"When asked he said the bike registered in Rapido was under servicing," the victim Tweeted.

The driver upon reaching a remote place started riding the bike with one bike and was allegedly masturbating with the other hand.

The woman said that she remained silent despite the driver's inappropriate action fearing for her safety.

"I asked him to drop 200 meters before my actual destination to conceal my home location," she said.

The ride ended and the woman reached partially safe but the story doesn't end here. The driver kept harassing her by repeatedly calling and texting.

Sharing a screenshot of a WhatsApp message showed the driver sending a few messages including a text which read 'love you'. The woman then blocked the number by being said to have received calls from different numbers.

Surprisingly, the driver arrived on a different bike, explaining that the one registered with @rapidobikeapp was under servicing. I confirmed my booking through his app and proceeded with the ride. — Athira Purushothaman (@Aadhi_02) July 21, 2023

The woman tagged the bike taxi aggregator questioning the measures taken by them to verify the driver's background.

"Your users' safety should be a top priority. Please ensure that people registered with your service can be trusted for a safe travel experience. He keeps calling me from different numbers even now!" the Twitter thread read.

The Bengaluru police are investigating the matter.

"We have informed to @sjparkps to take necessary action in this regard, Please DM your contact number," the Bengaluru police said responding to the woman's Tweet.

We have informed to @sjparkps to take necessary action in this regard, Please DM your contact number. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) July 21, 2023

Several Twitter users recounted their own horrific experiences in bike taxis.

