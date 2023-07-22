Mass fish kill in Bengaluru, fisherman blames civic mess for 3.6 lakhs loss and pollution

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mass fish kill were reported in Bengaluru on Saturday leaving fishermen furious and blaming the civic mess for four lakh loss and pollution.

From 2023 so far, Lower Ambalipura in Mahadevpur Zone reported the highest number of fishkill due to suspected water pollution. According to K Narayan, the fish contractor, over 20,000 fish have died in the last six days.

"This is the fourth term I had invested in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) lake for fishing and this is the first time I have undergone a huge loss. I had invested Rs 3.60 lakhs and I will not get a single rupee as almost all the fish have died. The authorities need to check and ensure the lake pollution is addressed," said Narayan. He also added, that, had the authorities ensured proper checking of water quality and stormwater drains, the damage could have been limited.

The lake was rejuvenated by BBMP a decade ago and local residents have been maintaining the water body. According to locals, this is the first time such an incident has been reported at Lower Ambalipura Lake.

"The seven-plus acres lake is surrounded by five big apartment complexes and not even once the raw sewage was discharged as all have Sewage Treatment Plants. The storm water drain however witnesses sewage inflow during the night. In the upper stream, Upper Ambalipura Lake reportedly gets sewage and this also could be the reason. BBMP has been informed. The lake protection group has taken water sample and given it for a test at a private agency and the results are awaited," Kavitha Kishore, Lake Activist said.

Some locals are of the opinion that from the last two years, rapid commercial activities have taken place. Hotels and shops have mushroomed and there is no clarity on where these segments are letting their sewage.

"Maybe the hotels and shop owners are letting sewage into the drain during the night and this may have caused pollution," said an activist.

BBMP Lake Division Chief Engineer Vijayakumar Haridas said he was not aware of the incident. "We will conduct an inspection, collect water samples and take further steps accordingly to ensure the issue are addressed," Stated Haridas.



