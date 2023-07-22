Traffic cop assaulted for clamping car in Bengaluru, two held 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old traffic constable attached to Banaswadi Traffic Police Station was brutally attacked by two men for clamping the wheels of their car, which was parked in a no-parking zone on Wednesday evening.

The two men allegedly called the constable, M Umesh, on his mobile, saying they had to rush someone to hospital. When he reached the spot, they started arguing with him and repeatedly punched his face and head, though he removed the clamp to allow them to attend to the emergency. The men, K Suleman and Fahad were part of a group of five, including two women.

The incident happened around 6.20 pm in front of the SBI ATM on 5th Main of HRBR Layout.

Though many people stopped to watch, nobody came to his rescue. Finally, one motorist stopped the men and helped the constable to move away.

The men were arrested by Banaswadi police on Thursday night. They were booked under IPC 332 and 353 for causing hurt, assault and using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, besides other sections of the IPC. Senior traffic police officers told TNIE the accused would be severely dealt with.

Luckily for Umesh, the incident was captured on CCTV and a video has gone viral. Without CCTV footage, he would have found it tough to prove he was attacked. Unlike law and order police, traffic police don’t have a lathi or gun to defend themselves.

Umesh told TNIE he was beaten for doing his duty. “After putting the clamp, I was attending to another traffic violation. The accused called me on my number which was on the challan, and said somebody had to be rushed to hospital. I immediately went and removed the wheel clamp. Despite that, I was beaten. I was not aware of any emergency. I could not even reciprocate as I was alone, and the public would have turned against me,” Umesh said.

“These days, even asking motorists to obey traffic rules results in arguments, and somebody makes a video and posts it on social media to make it look like the traffic police is at fault,” he added.

DCP Traffic (East) Kala Krishnaswamy said people don’t like being asked to follow rules. “Traffic cops are vulnerable because they are alone. Anything we do is seen as wrong,” she said.

“We have viewed the incident seriously. The constable was doing his duty. The accused attacked him without any provocation. I have not seen such an assault on a traffic cop after I took charge as Joint Commissioner. We don’t bother with verbal altercations, but this is a proper assault. Traffic constables don’t carry lathis or arms and are vulnerable,” MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police - Traffic, told TNIE.



