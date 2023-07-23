Lower Ambalipura Lake sees most fish kills this year

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lower Ambalipura Lake in Mahadevapur Zone has reported highest number of fish kills this year, owing to suspected water pollution. According to K Narayan, the fish contractor, over 20,000 fish have died over the last six days alone.

“This is the fourth term I had invested in the BBMP lake for fishing, and this is the first time I have suffered a huge loss. I had invested Rs 3.60 lakh and will not get a single rupee, since almost all the fish have died. The authorities need to ensure that the pollution of the lake is addressed,” said Narayan, adding that had the authorities ensured proper checks of water quality and storm water drains, damage could have been less.

The lake was rejuvenated by the BBMP a decade ago, and locals have been maintaining the water body. According to them, this is the first time that an incident of such scale has been reported at Lower Ambalipura Lake. “The over 7-acre lake is surrounded by five big apartment complexes and not even once the raw sewage was discharged, as all have sewage treatment plants. The storm water drain, however, sees sewage inflow during the night. In the upper stream, Upper Ambalipura lake reportedly gets sewage and this also could be a reason. The BBMP has been informed. The lake protection group has taken water samples, which are being tested. The results are awaited,” lake activist Kavitha Kishore said.

Some locals opine that from the last two years, rapid commercial activities have taken place, with hotels and shops mushrooming around the area. It is unclear where these establishments are letting out their sewage. “Maybe the hotel and shop owners are letting sewage into the drain at night, which may have caused pollution,” said an activist.

Meanwhile, BBMP Lake Division Chief Engineer Vijayakumar Haridas said he was not aware of the incident. “Our officials said that last month, they investigated sewage entry into the lake, which was curtailed. However, we have asked the contractor to use detoxifying spray,” said Haridas.

