Bejewelled locks

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sandalwood actress Nimika Ratnakar, in an event for her last movie Kranti, went for a baby pink jumpsuit. Since the colour was a lighter shade of pink and kept the look neutral and not overpowering she went for a dewy make up but glammed it up with using pearls in her hairstyle.

Nimika Ratnakar

“Designer Laxmi Krishna gave me a tube jumpsuit that had a faux feather on the bust line. There was so much going on in that outfit that I wanted to keep my makeup a little light. However, since it was an event I wanted to add a little glam element to it too. So I went for pearls on my hair. It transformed the whole look,” says Ratnakar, adding that the inspiration came from some of the international fashion shows she followed.

Similar to Ratnakar, actress Komica Anchal, for a film award function, went for an all-black gown, however adding all the drama to the hairstyle. “I went for flat hair on my forehead and kept it in a wave pattern and added some character to it with some pearls. This didn’t just add an understated hairstyle but complimented my light-toned makeup,” says Anchal, adding that it had the vibe of the Angelina Jolie from Maleficent.

Breaking down this trend, makeup artist Rashida Pavthiwala says as the colour palette has almost gone nude and everything is coming to shine and glow and these accessories add texture and elements to the whole look. “These accessories could be anywhere, it could be on your hair, eyes or the centre of your chin. Also, the usage of eyeliner is not there.

No definite lines are going to be there on the face for some time now. Certainly, the Korean skin type is all about strobing and highlighting, with tinted lips with no lip line. So the face actually has no sharpness at all in terms of eyeliner or lip liner. These stones add a little sharpness to attract attention,” explains Pavthiwala, who recently did eye make-up for a client with pearls and stones.

In agreement makeup artist Swarna Nagraj mentioned clients opt for the makeup first. “There are many times for an event where clients would be very particular about their makeup but would want to go for a glamorous look. So we add elements like crystals and rhinestones or even pearls to add that extra element,” says Nagaraj, affirming that this look is going to stay for a while.

BENGALURU: Sandalwood actress Nimika Ratnakar, in an event for her last movie Kranti, went for a baby pink jumpsuit. Since the colour was a lighter shade of pink and kept the look neutral and not overpowering she went for a dewy make up but glammed it up with using pearls in her hairstyle. Nimika Ratnakar“Designer Laxmi Krishna gave me a tube jumpsuit that had a faux feather on the bust line. There was so much going on in that outfit that I wanted to keep my makeup a little light. However, since it was an event I wanted to add a little glam element to it too. So I went for pearls on my hair. It transformed the whole look,” says Ratnakar, adding that the inspiration came from some of the international fashion shows she followed. Similar to Ratnakar, actress Komica Anchal, for a film award function, went for an all-black gown, however adding all the drama to the hairstyle. “I went for flat hair on my forehead and kept it in a wave pattern and added some character to it with some pearls. This didn’t just add an understated hairstyle but complimented my light-toned makeup,” says Anchal, adding that it had the vibe of the Angelina Jolie from Maleficent. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Breaking down this trend, makeup artist Rashida Pavthiwala says as the colour palette has almost gone nude and everything is coming to shine and glow and these accessories add texture and elements to the whole look. “These accessories could be anywhere, it could be on your hair, eyes or the centre of your chin. Also, the usage of eyeliner is not there. No definite lines are going to be there on the face for some time now. Certainly, the Korean skin type is all about strobing and highlighting, with tinted lips with no lip line. So the face actually has no sharpness at all in terms of eyeliner or lip liner. These stones add a little sharpness to attract attention,” explains Pavthiwala, who recently did eye make-up for a client with pearls and stones. In agreement makeup artist Swarna Nagraj mentioned clients opt for the makeup first. “There are many times for an event where clients would be very particular about their makeup but would want to go for a glamorous look. So we add elements like crystals and rhinestones or even pearls to add that extra element,” says Nagaraj, affirming that this look is going to stay for a while.