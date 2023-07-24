Habitual offender behind 20 thefts nabbed; gold, silver seized

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City police have nabbed a man who had made stealing his full-time profession and was involved in stealing gold since his childhood. The police said that the accused, Rafiq, has been a habitual offender since the age of 10 and was stealing to make money to lead a luxurious life. Rafiq, 29, a native of Tumkur, is involved in 20 theft cases across Bengaluru and other districts. He was out on bail in June and has been arrested again. The police have recovered gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 22 lakh from Rafiq.

On June 18, the owner of a provision store at Prakashnagar lodged a complaint with the Rajajinagar police that his store was broke open and Rs 50,000 cash was stolen. Based on the complaint by him, police nabbed Rafiq.

A detailed investigation revealed that Rafiq was involved in 20 theft cases related to different police station limits in Bengaluru like Girinagar, Cubbon Park, KR Puram, Chandra Layout, Amruthahalli, Banashakari and also in Tiptur, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru and Mandya. The police said that Rafiq was absconding, not attending court proceedings and was caught after he burgled the provision store at Prakashnagar. They said that Rafiq used target locked houses and shops.

BENGALURU: City police have nabbed a man who had made stealing his full-time profession and was involved in stealing gold since his childhood. The police said that the accused, Rafiq, has been a habitual offender since the age of 10 and was stealing to make money to lead a luxurious life. Rafiq, 29, a native of Tumkur, is involved in 20 theft cases across Bengaluru and other districts. He was out on bail in June and has been arrested again. The police have recovered gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 22 lakh from Rafiq. On June 18, the owner of a provision store at Prakashnagar lodged a complaint with the Rajajinagar police that his store was broke open and Rs 50,000 cash was stolen. Based on the complaint by him, police nabbed Rafiq. A detailed investigation revealed that Rafiq was involved in 20 theft cases related to different police station limits in Bengaluru like Girinagar, Cubbon Park, KR Puram, Chandra Layout, Amruthahalli, Banashakari and also in Tiptur, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru and Mandya. The police said that Rafiq was absconding, not attending court proceedings and was caught after he burgled the provision store at Prakashnagar. They said that Rafiq used target locked houses and shops. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });