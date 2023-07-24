Woman stabs boyfriend for avoiding her in Bengaluru, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old woman, who stabbed her lover for avoiding her, has been arrested by the Vivekangar police. The accused has been identified as Junti Das while the victim Jogesh Pegu (35) is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Both hail from Assam.

The police said Junti had left her husband and was living with her 17-year-old daughter and working at a daycare centre. She came in contact with Jogesh, who worked in a private firm, about two years ago and they were in a relationship. However, Jogesh was reportedly avoiding Junti and not answering her phone calls. He had also taken some money from her, it is alleged.

“On July 21, Junti went to Jogesh’s house in Ejipura where they both had an argument following which she stabbed him in the abdomen and escaped. Jogesh’s friend went to his house to find him in a pool of blood and rushed him to a hospital. Junti, who was traced and arrested, said during questioning that Jogesh was avoiding her as he had an affair with another woman and was not returning the money that he had borrowed from her. She has been booked for attempt to murder,” the police said.

