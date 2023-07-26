African girl with burnt food pipe gets a new one in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A six-year-old African girl, who accidentally consumed floor-cleaning acidic liquid two years ago which completely burnt her food pipe, was relying on a feeding tube ever since.

Farah (name changed) was playing on the floor at home when she consumed the corrosive liquid which burnt not only her food pipe but a part of her intestine too. She was immediately rushed to hospital where doctors removed part of her damaged food pipe and created an opening in her abdomen to directly feed her small intestine through a tube. For over two years, she was fed with the tube.

Her parents could not see her suffer, and started looking for a permanent cure. They were referred to Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, in Bengaluru, where she underwent an oesophago-gastro-duodenoscopy (a camera test done to examine the upper digestive system) which revealed that the charring had narrowed the connection between the food pipe, stomach and a portion of intestine.

The complex situation needed a multi-disciplinary approach, doctors opined. Dr Manish Joshi, chief surgical gastroenterologist, HPB and bariatric surgeon, advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgeon, said the procedure was extremely complex as they had to entirely reconstruct the girl’s food pipe. They intricately removed the damaged portion of the food pipe and cut a part of the stomach to create a gastric conduit (tube). It was then attached to the remaining food pipe (which was unburnt), reconstructing the passage for food and liquids.

Further, an endoscopic CRE (controlled radial expansion) dilation was also done wherein an expandable balloon catheter was inserted to correct the narrowed connection between the food pipe and stomach. The girl’s condition was stable post the procedure. She was able to consume fluids orally and was discharged the next day.

